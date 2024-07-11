Jaguars 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Jacksonville Expected to Miss Postseason For Second Straight Season)
The Jacksonville Jaguars were 8-3 entering Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. They looked like they had the AFC South locked up and were ready to head into the playoffs as division champs for the second straight season.
A Week 13 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals then started a nightmare finish to the season, going 1-5 in their last six games to not only lose the division but miss out on the playoffs entirely. Those woes are expected to continue in the 2024 campaign as sportsbooks have them as underdogs to make the playoffs.
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes +122
- No -150
Jaguars are Underdogs to Return to Postseason
At +122 odds, FanDuel is giving the Jaguars just a 45.05% chance of returning to the playoffs in 2024.
Jacksonville has a handful of things working against them. The main issue is how tough the AFC South has all of a sudden become. It now belongs to the Houston Texans and their new quarterback, CJ Stroud, who not only won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season but was also in the running to be named MVP. The Texans also strung together a fantastic offseason, building on what they started in 2023.
Then there are the Colts, who could also compete for the division title. With a healthy Anthony Richardson and weapons on both sides of the ball, they certainly won't be an easy two wins for the Jaguars in 2024.
Then there's the rest of the AFC. Winning their division is one thing, but getting a wild card spot may prove to be almost just as difficult with the plethora of contenders the conference boasts.
The Jaguars will hope they can lean on one of their biggest acquisitions of the offseason, Arik Armstead, who will join the team from the San Francisco 49ers. If he can boost their defense and Trevor Lawrence can take a significant step forward as their quarterback, the Jags have a chance to return to the strong form they had in 2022 and the first half of 2023.
The Jaguars have a long road ahead of them, but don't count them out.
