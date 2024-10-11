Jaguars vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Trust Chicago Across the Pond?)
The Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams have won back-to-back games, and now they’ll get a standalone matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season on Sunday morning.
That’s right, the Bears are in London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, who finally earned their first win of the 2024 season in Week 5.
Jacksonville had playoff expectations coming into the 2024 season, but now it is just fighting to not be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bears are in the thick of the race for a playoff spot in the NFC, and Williams is starting to look the part of the No. 1 quarterback in his draft class.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s a prediction for the final score of Sunday’s international matchup.
Jaguars vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +1.5 (-105)
- Bears -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +108
- Bears: -126
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Despite starting 1-4, the Jaguars are just 1.5-point underdogs in this matchup.
Jacksonville comes into this game with a 2-3 against the spread record while the Bears are 3-1-1.
Jaguars vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Even though the Bears are 3-2 on the season and off to a much better start than the Jaguars, oddsmakers have made this game one of the shorter spreads in Week 6.
However, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan doesn’t believe that’ll be the case, and he shared why in his Road to 272 column where he picks every game for the NFL season:
All the focus around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season has been Trevor Lawrence and their offense, but nobody has recognized the real issue with this team; their defense. The Jaguars are allowing the second most yards per play at 6.0 while also ranking 31st in opponent EPA/play.
Most notably, the Bears' offense with Caleb Williams is starting to hit their stride and now they get to face the worst passing defense in the league. The Jaguars rank dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA. Meanwhile, the Bears lead the entire league in that stat.
Considering the Jaguars rank eighth in passing play percentage (61.46%), the Bears' secondary is going to cause a ton of issues for Lawrence and their receiving core. Even if they do find something, they'll need to score in bunches to survivor poor defensive play and win this game.
It’s hard to disagree with MacMillan, as the Jaguars nearly blew a lead to Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and they’ve really struggled overall in 2024.
Chicago, on the other hand, has started to turn things around offensively in the last two weeks, and it may be undervalued as just a 1.5-point favorite in this game.
Personally, I don’t really see this matchup being all that close.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 24, Jaguars 16
