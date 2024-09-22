Jaguars vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3
The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars will face-off in a game between two teams who have had complete opposite starts to their 2024 campaigns.
The Bills are 2-0 through the first two weeks, with impressive wins against both the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. Now, off a mini-BYE, the Bills will face an 0-2 Jaguars team who has failed to gather any level of momentum so far this season.
Will the Bills keep looking like AFC contenders? Can the Jaguars pull off the upset for their first win of the season? Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll predict the exact final score for this Monday Night Football showdown.
Jaguars vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars +5.5 (-115)
- Bills -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +198
- Bills -240
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-120)
- UNDER 46.5 (-102)
This game has been one of the rare cases this week where the spread and moneyline have stayed exactly the same from where they opened. The Bills opened as 5.5-point favorites, and the spread has remained stagnant all week.
The total has moved down one point from 45.5 to 46.5.
Jaguars vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
I'm one of the few people who still believe in the Jaguars after the first two weeks. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Jacksonville's offense hasn't been as bad as the final box scores indicate. The Jaguars have plenty of issues on third down, ranking converting just 26.32% of third downs, and also converting red zone trips to touchdowns, but as a whole, they still rank 16th in Net Yards per Play at +0.2.
This could also be a bit of a sell high spot on the Bills who have convinced everyone they're the No. 2 or No. 3 team in the AFC after the first two weeks. I still have concerns about their roster, especially on defense, so I'm not ready to lay 5.5 points on them against a tough Jacksonville team quite yet.
But, what about the total? I think the set number of 46.5 is a touch too high. The Jaguars defense has been solid through the first two weeks allowing just 19.0 points per game. Meanwhile, their offense has struggled on third down and red zone opportunities which tend to lead to low-scoring games.
Look for the Bills to keep the ball on the ground to keep the clock moving early in the game. I think Jacksonville will get its first win of the season in a "drag-em-out" type of game.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 20, Bills 17
