Jaguars vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet on Parker Washington)
The Colts were knocked out of the NFL Playoffs race with a loss at the Giants last week, and will play out its season at home against the Jaguars, who have played inspired football down the stretch despite a poor record.
The Jaguars landed its top pass catching weapon for the future in Brian Thomas Jr., who should continue to thrive against a poor Colts defense in his regular season finale and what can be a showcase for two young pass catching groups. Outside of Thomas, I’m eyeing the likes of Parker Washington and Adonai Mitchell to put together strong Week 18 games.
Here’s three player props for the Jaguars vs. Colts.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jaguars vs. Colts
- Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
- Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+270)
- Adonai Mitchell Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+320)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
Thomas is the leading rookie pass catcher in receiving yards with 1,179 yards and I like him to finish the season on a high note and secure the lead.
The LSU product has double digit targets in the last five games and has gone over this total in five of the last six games with the only time he fell short of it being 76 yards.
He’ll go up against a Colts defense that allowed 45 points to the Giants last week and Malik Nabers to go wild on its secondary. A fellow LSU rookie, Nabres had seven catches for 171 yards.
With the Colts out of the postseason race, and the Jaguars playing somewhat hard and looking to feed its top target, look for Thomas to have another monster afternoon catching passes.
Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+270)
As the season has continued, Washington has become the team’s No. 2 option at wide receiver behind Thomas.
The sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has at least six targets in three of the last five games and has scored two touchdowns in that time.
Against a Colts defense that is among the worst in the NFL in defending pass, the Jaguars offense should continue to thrive as the team hasn’t seen a big drop-off with Mac Jones under center, who has taken a liking to Washington as a pass catcher.
I like the price for the emerging weapon in the Jaguars offense.
Adonai Mitchell Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+320)
Mitchell hasn’t caught a touchdown in his rookie season, but he has been a factor in the Colts offense. Given that Indianapolis has little to play for, the team may opt to get its rookie some more run against a poor Jaguars pass defense.
The Texas product has 23 catches on 54 targets, averaging nearly 14 yards per reception, so he has shown a boom-or-bust nature to justify the longshot price tag. However, he’ll have an edge on the Jaguars defense that he thrived against earlier this season, getting seven targets with four catches for 38 yards. Overall, Jacksonville is last in Dropback/EPA this season, so this is a great time for Mitchell to find his first touchdown.
