Jaguars vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Jaguars May Be Live Underdog)
Both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are eliminated from playoff contention, and there’s a chance neither team has its starting quarterback available in Week 18 as well.
Trevor Lawrence is already out for the season for the Jags, so Mac Jones will make yet another start, while the Colts may not have Anthony Richardson again after he missed their Week 17 loss to the New York Giants.
That means Joe Flacco could get another start for Indy on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have favored the Colts in this game, but the only thing that truly matters in this matchup is where these teams will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my prediction for the final score of this AFC South clash in Week 18.
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jaguars +4.5 (-108)
- Colts -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +170
- Colts: -205
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Colts enter this game a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a home favorite this season while Jacksonville is 4-3 against the spread as a road underdog. While the Colts have done a solid job against the spread in this spot, they’ve failed to cover in six of their last eight games.
Jaguars vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s siding with the underdog:
While I can't quantify it, it seems like the Colts have some internal locker-room issues and now that they're officially eliminated from playoff contention, those are only going to get worse. No matter which quarterback plays, neither of them offers much and their defense has just been diced up by the worst offense in the NFL.
The Jaguars' season ended long ago and now they're playing some of the best football they've played this year. Mac Jones has been serviceable in recent starts and if the Giants can put up points against the Colts, so can the Jaguars.
I can't imagine laying this many points on this Colts team right now.
I’m willing to take it a step further.
This is my upset pick of the week, as Indy’s defense has looked awful over the last few weeks and now it has nothing to play for. Whether Richardson plays or not, I think the Colts get upset at home in Week 18.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 23, Colts 19
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.