Jaguars vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Christian Kirk is WR1?)
One of the most intriguing matchups in Week 1 of the NFL season is between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, as both teams figure to be in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC this season.
Jacksonville had some turnover on its offense, losing receivers Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones and replacing them with Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr.
On the Miami side, a banged up receiver group means there will be more pressure on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane to all have big games.
Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL last season, but who do we trust to score in Week 1?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Christian Kirk Anytime TD Scorer (+180)
In an offense with a ton of vacated targets, Christian Kirk is the incumbent that should remain the No. 1 option for Trevor Lawrence.
Kirk finished with just three receiving scores last season (he missed the final five games of the year with an injury), but he was still targeted 85 times in 12 games.
In 2022, Kirk had over 1,000 yards and eight scores in a full 17-game season.
I don’t know how much we can expect from Thomas Jr. and Davis, so I’ll bet on Kirk at a favorable number to find the end zone as Lawrence’s safety blanket on offense.
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD Scorer (-125)
There were just five games in the 2023 season that Tyreek Hill didn’t find the end zone, so getting him at -125 (an implied probability of 55.56) to score feels like a steal.
The star receiver led the NFL with 13 receiving scores, and he’s clearly the No. 1 target for Tagovailoa in this offense.
With the Dolphins down Odell Beck Jr. (PUP) and River Cracraft, Hill and Waddle should be out there as much as they can handle in Week 1.
Tyreek is a threat to score every time he touches the ball because of his elite speed, and he scored in 11 games in 2023. He’s a great bet – even at -125 – to score in Week 1.
