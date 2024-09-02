SI

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

Iain MacMillan

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

We'll be treated to an All-Florida showdown in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season when the Miami Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars

Both teams are looking to take the next step this season. The Dolphins are still seeking their first postseason win since 2000 while the Jaguars seek to return to the postseason after allowing the AFC South to slip through their grasps in Week 18 last year.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Sunday's game, including my best bet.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • Jaguars +3 (+100)
  • Dolphins -3 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +140
  • Dolphins -165

Total

  • 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jaguars vs. Dolphins How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Jaguars record: 0-0
  • Dolphins record: 0-0

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

  • Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
  • Jaguars are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games
  • The UNDER is 4-1 in the Dolphins' last five games
  • The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
  • Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in September

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Jaguars Injury Report

  • Daniel Thomas, S - Questionable
  • Christian Kirk, WR - Questionable
  • Foyesade Olukum, LB - Questionable

Dolphins Injury Report

  • Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
  • Javon Holland, S - Questionable
  • Jordan Poyer, S - Questionable
  • Jaelan Philips, LB - Questionable
  • Jalen Ramsey, CB - Questionable
  • Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable
  • Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Questionable

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch

Jacksonville Jaguars

Gabe Davis: With Calvin Ridley now in Tennessee, the Jaguars are desperate for someone to step up in the No. 2 role at wide receiver. They're hoping Gabe Davis, the former Buffalo Bill, is able to step into that role while their rookie Brian Thomas Jr., adjusts to the NFL.

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill is the most explosive player in the NFL and is one of the favorites to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. His health is going be critical this season. If he can stay on the field, he has a real shot of surpassing 2,000 yards through the air.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick

It may not be a fun bet to cheer for, but I broke down in this week's edition of "Road to 272 Bets" why I love the UNDER in this AFC showdown:

I think the total in this game is a bit of an overreaction based on people's perceptions of these two teams. Yes, the Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in football last season, but both teams made significant improvements to their defenses.

The Jaguars re-signed key pieces in Joshua Hines-Allen and Foye Oluokun while also adding the likes of Arik Armstead and Darnell Savage. The Dolphins also added plenty of key pieces on that side of the football including Calais Campbell, Jordyn Brooks, Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller, and Shaq Barrett.

Both defenses are poised to take a step forward this year and surprise some people. For that reason, I think the total in this all-Florida showdown is a touch high.

Pick: Jaguars/Dolphins UNDER 49.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting