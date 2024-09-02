Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
We'll be treated to an All-Florida showdown in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season when the Miami Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars
Both teams are looking to take the next step this season. The Dolphins are still seeking their first postseason win since 2000 while the Jaguars seek to return to the postseason after allowing the AFC South to slip through their grasps in Week 18 last year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Sunday's game, including my best bet.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars +3 (+100)
- Dolphins -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +140
- Dolphins -165
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jaguars vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars record: 0-0
- Dolphins record: 0-0
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Jaguars are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Dolphins' last five games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in September
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Daniel Thomas, S - Questionable
- Christian Kirk, WR - Questionable
- Foyesade Olukum, LB - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
- Javon Holland, S - Questionable
- Jordan Poyer, S - Questionable
- Jaelan Philips, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Ramsey, CB - Questionable
- Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable
- Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Gabe Davis: With Calvin Ridley now in Tennessee, the Jaguars are desperate for someone to step up in the No. 2 role at wide receiver. They're hoping Gabe Davis, the former Buffalo Bill, is able to step into that role while their rookie Brian Thomas Jr., adjusts to the NFL.
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill is the most explosive player in the NFL and is one of the favorites to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. His health is going be critical this season. If he can stay on the field, he has a real shot of surpassing 2,000 yards through the air.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
It may not be a fun bet to cheer for, but I broke down in this week's edition of "Road to 272 Bets" why I love the UNDER in this AFC showdown:
I think the total in this game is a bit of an overreaction based on people's perceptions of these two teams. Yes, the Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in football last season, but both teams made significant improvements to their defenses.
The Jaguars re-signed key pieces in Joshua Hines-Allen and Foye Oluokun while also adding the likes of Arik Armstead and Darnell Savage. The Dolphins also added plenty of key pieces on that side of the football including Calais Campbell, Jordyn Brooks, Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller, and Shaq Barrett.
Both defenses are poised to take a step forward this year and surprise some people. For that reason, I think the total in this all-Florida showdown is a touch high.
Pick: Jaguars/Dolphins UNDER 49.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!