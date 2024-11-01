Jaguars vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Target A.J. Brown, Trevor Lawrence)
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to stay hot in Week 9 when they host a banged up Jacksonville Jaguars squad.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but one of my favorites is in the prop market, as the Jags have been an exploitable defense so far in 2024.
Here’s a breakdown of the three best props to place for this Week 9 clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- AJ Brown OVER 81.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Jalen Hurts UNDER 26.5 Pass Attempts (-101)
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+115)
AJ Brown OVER 81.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has cleared 81.5 receiving yards in every game this season, picking up 100-plus receiving yards in two of those matchups.
Brown has a terrific floor. He’s been targeted at least five times and recorded at least five catches in every game. Not only that, but he’s averaged over 11 yards per target in every game this season.
Against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL, Brown could have a big day on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts UNDER 26.5 Pass Attempts (-101)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan broke down a prop for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in his Player Prop Countdown for Week 9:
The Eagles stumbled out of the gates to start the season, but then they shifted their offensive scheme to being a run-heavy offense. They're now on a three game win streak while running the ball on 64.52% of plays over that stretch, the most in the NFL in the last three weeks by almost 11%.
As a result of their run-heavy scheme, Jalen Hurts has been averaging only 19.6 pass attempts per game over that stretch. Unless they find themselves losing to the Jaguars in the second half on Sunday, I expect the Eagles to continue to lean on the run game early and often.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+115)
Even though the Jaguars haven’t played great this season, Lawrence has only thrown four interceptions, and he may throw the ball less than usual if Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) sits out – especially since Christian Kirk is already out.
The Eagles are also one of the worst teams in the league at picking off opposing quarterbacks, picking up just three on the season.
At plus money, I’ll take Lawrence to go under his picks total in Week 9.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
