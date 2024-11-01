Jaguars vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Philadelphia Will Trounce Jacksonville)
The Philadelphia Eagles are red-hot, winning three straight games and are quietly 5-2 on the season, just a half game back from the Washington Commanders in the NFC East.
They enter Week 9 as big favorites when they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Lincoln Financial Field. The Jaguars currently sit at 2-6 and if they want to get back in the playoff mix, they need to string together an impressive win streak, starting with a huge upset win on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +7.5 (-110)
- Eagles -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +295
- Eagles -370
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-112)
- UNDER 45.5 (-108)
The spread in this game has remained steady at Eagles -7.5 throughout the week. The total has dropped two points from 47.5 to 45.5.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Eagles.
I meant it last week when I said the Eagles are hitting their stride and getting hot. I think in a few week's time, we're going to look at this team as a legitimate Super Bowl contender and a top-three team in the conference. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.1) over their last three games and have improved in a big way defensively while also getting healthy on the offense.
They're now sixth in the league in EPA per play and second in opponent EPA per play since Week 6. Their defense was a weak point early in the season but their two rookie cornerbacks have stepped up lately and now they're a dangerous unit for any team to face.
They should have no problem moving the ball against the worst secondary in the league. The Jaguars are in the midst of an implosion and currently rank dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt.
The Jaguars offense is going to have to have an A+ game to keep them within reach in this one. If they don't the Eagles are going to run away with the win and cover this spread with ease.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the OVER. The Jaguars' offense is solid and if they play well, they can hang with the Eagles for at least a portion of this game. Eventually, they'll run out of gas and Philadelphia will take over.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Eagles 34
