Jaguars vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11

The Detroit Lions are massive favorites in Week 11 as they look to hang on to the top spot in the NFC standings against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacksonville will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in this game, meaning Mac Jones (111 passing yards, two picks last week) will make his second start of the season.
That’s bad news for the Jags offense, as it mustered just seven points in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit, on the other hand, has been dominant all season long, covering the spread in seven of its nine games. After Jared Goff threw five picks in Week 10, can the Lions’ offense get back on track in this game?
Here’s how to wager on these teams in the prop market on Sunday.
NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Lions
- Jameson Williams OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Mac Jones OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-150)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+100)
Jameson Williams OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
After serving a two-game suspension, Jameson Williams returned to action in Week 10 and caught three of his five targets for 53 yards, playing 74 percent of Detroit’s snaps in the process.
It doesn’t seem like Williams’ role will diminish even with him getting suspended, and now he has a favorable matchup against a Jaguars defense that’s given up the third most passing yards in the NFL and 19 passing scores this season.
Williams has cleared 42.5 receiving yards in five of his seven games, and he’s been a big-play threat all season, averaging 20.7 yards per reception. Don’t be shocked if he soars past this number in Week 11.
Mac Jones OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-150)
Former first-round pick Mac Jones was awful in Week 10, completing just 14 of his 22 passes and throwing two picks to doom the Jaguars in a game which they allowed just 12 points.
Now, he takes on a Detroit team that is second in the league – behind Minnesota – in interceptions this season with 13.
The Jaguars may fall behind big in this game (they’re 13-point underdogs), so Jones is likely going to be asked to air it out. If that happens, I expect him to get picked at least once on Sunday.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+100)
Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is only averaging 58.2 yards per game, but he’s found the end zone in seven straight games, dating back to Week 3.
This is a prime matchup for him and the Lions passing game, as the Jaguars have given up 19 passing touchdowns this season – the fourth-most in the NFL.
St. Brown is going to see a steady dose of targets (at least six in seven of his nine games), and Jared Goff clearly trusts him in the red zone this season. At even money, this is an absolute steal.
