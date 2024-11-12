Jaguars vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
Before the season began, the Week 11 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions looked like a potential meeting between two playoff teams. Now, it's a game between arguably the best and worst teams the NFL has to offer.
In fact, this game sports the biggest point spread in 2024 thus far.
Let's dive into it.
Jaguars vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +13 (-110)
- Lions -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +550
- Lions -800
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch: CBS
- Lions Record: 8-1
- Jaguars Record: 2-8
Jaguars vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Jaguars' last six games
- Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. Lions
- Jaguars have lost eight straight road games
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- Lions are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played in November
Jaguars vs. Lions Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Maason Smith, DT - Questionable
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Questionable
- Ezra Cleveland, G - Questionable
- Tank Bigsby, RB - Questionable
- Cooper Hodges, OT - IR
Lions Injury Report
- Za'Darius Smith, DE - Questionable
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Questionable
- Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mac Jones: With Trevor Lawrence likely sidelined again in Week 11, Mac Jones is set ot make his second start of the season. Last week didn't go well for the former Patriots. He completed just 63.6% of passes for 111 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. If he can't improve this week, the Lions will cover the spread with ease.
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff: The Lions quarterback had been playing at an MVP level until Week 10 when he threw five interceptions while completing just 50% of passes. Can he bounce back on Sunday against one of the worst defenses in the NFL?
Jaguars vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
I'm not afraid of laying 13 points on the Detroit Lions. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
It's a massive spread, the biggest of the NFL season, but I'm not afraid to back the Lions. Their team has been dominant all season long, on both sides of the football. They're now sixth in the league in EPA per play and third in opponent EPA per play. They have no weak point in all three aspects of the game and are built to roll over teams like the Jaguars.
Not only does Jacksonville have the worst defense in the NFL, ranking dead last in opponent EPA per play, but they were abysmal offensively with Mac Jones at quarterback. They averaged a measly 3.3 yards per play against the Vikings in Week 10.
As long as the Lions don't get in turnover trouble, they're going to run through the Jaguars at home.
Pick: Lions -13 (-110)
