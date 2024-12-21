Jaguars vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (
The Jaguars and Raiders continue to play out their respective season, but all bets are the same and there is still betting value on this AFC matchup.
The Raiders running back group has been constantly evolving, and I believe that there’s a target at long odds in the anytime touchdown scorer market in Ameer Abdullah. Further, the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr. as a clear No. 1 target at this level despite being a rookie makes him a valuable player prop target this weekend.
Here’s a pair of player props for Jaguars vs. Raiders in Week 16.
Best NFL Prop Bets Anytime Touchdown Picks for Jaguars vs. Raiders
- Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 5.5 Receptions (-120)
- Ameer Abdullah Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+280)
Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 5.5 Receptions (-120)
In the five games that Mac Jones has started, the star rookie Thomas has shined.
Jones has targeted Thomas at least seven times in four of five starts, including 10 or more in three of them. In those games Thomas has averaged nearly six receptions per game, right on line with this prop.
I want to buy into the upside of Thomas based on this matchup against the Raiders, who are bottom 10 in the NFL in both dropback success rate and EPA/Dropback.
Thomas is the clear top option in the Jags offense, and Jones has focused on getting him the ball plenty of times. I believe this is the best way to play on the rookie in this matchup.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+280)
As the Raiders season continues to play out, the team is pretty fickle in terms of week-to-week usage.
We saw last week that Abdullah factored heavily into the Raiders passing game, catching seven passes with one being for a touchdown, and seeing an overall uptick in usage with Sincere McCormick going down for the season. With that in mind, I’ll continue to ride the hot hand in Abdullah.
While Alexander Mattison is listed as the top running back, Abdullah may see plenty of action to justify taking the longer odds on the running back in what may be more of a committee than the odds indicate.
