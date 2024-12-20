Jaguars vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Bet on Las Vegas to Win Toilet Bowl)
The Las Vegas Raiders are the one of only two teams who have just two wins this season, but they can catch the Jacksonville Jaguars against them on Sunday in a game between two teams with a combined five wins on the season.
Unless you're a fan of either team, there's little to watch this game for outside a battle between two of the top rookies in the NFL in Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers. We can add a little more meaning to it by placing a bet on it so let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars +1 (-108)
- Raiders -1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -102
- Raiders -118
Total
- OVER 40 (-108)
- UNDER 40 (-112)
The line for this game has remained exactly the same throughout the week. The total has increased half a point from 39.5 to 40.0.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm going to take the home team in what's deemed a "coin flip" game:
I price this game as a pick'em on a neutral site so with the Raiders playing on their home field, I'll bet on them to beat the Jaguars. Even without Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have the better defense in this game. The Jacksonville defense is the worst in the NFL and they continue to prove that on a weekly basis.
The reality of this game is we have a matchup between two of the worst teams the NFL has to offer. With oddsmakers setting it as a coin flip, I'll just take the home team and hope for the best.
When it comes to the total, I'm obligated to take the UNDER. Both teams are starting backup quarterbacks and they rank amongst the worst in the NFL in virtually every single offensive stat.
Final score prediction: Jaguars 13, Raiders 16
