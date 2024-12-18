Jaguars vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will face each other in an NFL Week 16 showdown in what is a meaningless game outside of draft positioning.
We can create our own meaning in this game by placing a bet on it, so I'm going to do exactly that. Let's dive into it.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +1 (-115)
- Raiders -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -108
- Raiders -112
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-108)
- UNDER 39.5 (-112)
Jaguars vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Jaguars Record: 3-11
- Raiders Record: 2-12
Jaguars vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Jaguars' last 10 games
- Jaguars are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Raiders
- Jaguars are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 road games
- Jaguars are 5-13-1 ATS in their last 19 games played in December
- Raiders are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games
- Raiders have lost 10 straight games
- Raiders are 7-1 TS in their last eight games played in Week 16
Jaguars vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Evan Engram, TE - IR
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - IR
- Gabe Davis, WR - IR
- Cooper Hodges, OT - IR
- Christian Kirk, WR - IR
Raiders Injury Report
- Janarius Robinson, DE - Reserve (SUS)
- Sincere McCormick, RB - Doubtful
- Aidan O'Connell, QB - Questionable
- Maxx Crosby, DE - Out
- Sam Webb, CB - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr.: Don't let the Jaguars' record distract you from the fact Brian Thomas Jr. is having a historical performance as a rookie. He's just 44 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards on the season while also hauling in eight touchdown receptions. He's the guy to watch any time the Jaguars take the field the rest of the season.
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: The Jaguars aren't the only team that has an eye-popping rookie on their offense. The only non-QB who has had a more impressive rookie season than Brian Thomas Jr. is Brock Bowers, who has 90 receptions for 968 yards on the season. He could prove to be a generational talent at the position.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm going to back the Raiders to get the job done on their home field.
I price this game as a pick'em on a neutral site so with the Raiders playing on their home field, I'll bet on them to beat the Jaguars. Even without Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have the better defense in this game. The Jacksonville defense is the worst in the NFL and they continue to prove that on a weekly basis.
The reality of this game is we have a matchup between two of the worst teams the NFL has to offer. With oddsmakers setting it as a coin flip, I'll just take the home team and hope for the best.
Pick: Raiders -112
