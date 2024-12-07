Jaguars vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Trust Tony Pollard)
The Jaguars and Titans meet in AFC South action on Sunday afternoon with both teams trying to avoid the basement of the division.
The Jags will be onto backup quarterback Mac Jones in this one against a sturdy Titans defense, which can lead to a struggle through the air for the visitors. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s offense has shown firepower at times on the ground with veteran Tony Pollard, but NIck Westbrook-Ikhine has emerged as Will Levis’ favorite pass catcher and we are eyeing a prop bet for the wide receiver in this Week 14 matchup.
Get ready for this matchup with three player props
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jaguars vs. Titans
- Tony Pollard OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
- Mac Jones UNDER 199.5 Passing Yards
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+300)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tony Pollard OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Pollard’s usage at times is fickle given that the Titans have been behind in so many games, but when he is given the opportunities, he has proven to be one of the most productive running backs in the league.
When Pollard gets more than 15 carries on the season, he averages nearly 91 yards per game.
Given that the Titans are a small favorite, the team should be able to remain competitive in this game, and even in a favorable game script where the team can lean on its talented running game that is led by Pollard.
Further, this is a plus matchup for the Titans rushing offense as the Jaguars check in 21st in EPA/Rush.
Mac Jones UNDER 199.5 Passing Yards
Jones has played a handful of times already this season with Jacksonville, and I’m not going to overreact to his performance last week when he stepped in for the injured Trevor Lawrence.
While Jones passed for 235 yards in about half a game of action, most of that was in a severely negative game script and entering midway. Now, with a full week of prep for a formidable Titans defense, I believe we see the Alabama product struggle to move the ball through the air.
In two starts this season, Jones passed for 111 and 138 yards with three interceptions. I believe that we see Jacksonville take a conservative approach to this one and try to take the air out of the ball with its run game.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Westbrook-Ikhine has caught a touchdown in seven of the last eight games, so while some of that is some positive variance on scoring chances, I do believe that he has emerged as a favorite target for Will Levis, garnering at least five targets in the last three games.
With an implied probability of 25%, I’ll go with Westbrook-Ikhine to find the end zone again against the worst pass defense in the NFL in terms of EPA/Dropback.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.