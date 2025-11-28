Jaguars vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Can Tennessee Pull Off the Upset?)
It's been a rough season for the Tennessee Titans and the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward. They're seeking to get their second win of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 13 showdown. Meanwhile, the Jags are looking for their eighth win, which would be another step forward in locking up a postseason berth.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this AFC South duel, and then I'll predict the game's final score.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars -6.5 (-104)
- Titans +6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -295
- Titans +240
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
The spread has remained steady at Jaguars -6.5 throughout the week. The total has dropped one point from 42.5 to 41.5.
Jaguars vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why the Titans are my upset pick of the week:
The Titans showed something last week against the Seahawks. They showed fight late in the game, crawling their way back to a backdoor cover. Now, they get to host a divisional opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who some would argue are lucky to be 7-4 at this point in the season. The Jags are 15th in offensive DVOA, 20th in defensive DVOA, and 16th in net yards per play. Their secondary is also 25th in opponent dropback success rate, which could open things up for Cam Ward.
Trevor Lawrence's poor play is eventually going to lead the Jaguars to lose a game against an inferior opponent. He's 32nd in the NFL in EPA+CPOE, which is one spot below Joe Flacco and one spot above Justin Fields. On the road against a divisional opponent could end up being the one he loses.
My bet on the Titans is largely due to my lack of belief in Lawrence and this Jaguars offense. That's why when it comes to the total, I lean towards the UNDER.
Final score prediction: Jaguars 17, Titans 20
