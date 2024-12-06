Jaguars vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Bet Tennessee as Home Favorite)
It has been a disaster of a season for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans but the two teams will face each other in Week 14 action.
There's only three reasons to watch this game; you're a Jags fan, you're a Titans fan, or you bet on the game. I'm going to fall into the third category which means it's time to dive into the latest odds and then make a final score prediction to figure out which side we should bet on.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +3.5 (-108)
- Titans -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +154
- Titans -185
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-112)
- UNDER 39.5 (-108)
The Titans opened as four-point favorites. The line has moved down half a point and now sits at Titans -3.5. The total has also dropped half a point down to 39.5 from the original number of 40.0.
Jaguars vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Titans despite their poor record covering the spread this season:
Laying points on the Titans seems unfathomable, but I've been betting on them almost every week this season and I'm not going to stop now. You might be surprised to find out this team is 18th in the NFL in Net yards per Play this season, one spot above the Chiefs.
The Jaguars have no bite with Mac Jones at quarterback. Of 42 quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps this season, he ranks 39th in EPA+CPOE composite and 40th in adjusted EPA per play. As frustrating as Will Levis has been to watch and bet on, he's been far superior to Jones.
Then there are the two defenses. The Jaguars are dead last in opponent EPA per play and the Titans are 14th. Tennessee has shown flashes of greatness on that side of the football and they could be in a great spot to dominate a weapon-less Jaguars offense.
As ugly as it may be, I'll lay the points with Tennessee at home.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. Yes, the Jaguars defense may be bad but I don't know if their offense is going to be able to score enough to contribute to this total going OVER. I think the Titans scoring 20 points going to be enough for them to cover this spread.
Final score prediction: Titans 20, Jaguars 10
