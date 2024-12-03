Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are in a race for the bottom of the AFC but one team will have to win when they face each other in NFL Week 14 action.
The Jaguars are in rough shape with Trevor Lawrence injured. Mac Jones will be their starter in this weekend's game which leaves them few weapons to utilize against the Titans. Meanwhile, Tennessee can't seem to get out of its own way, continuously handing opponents victories with ill-time penalties, turnovers, and poor play.
Let's see if we can find an edge in the betting market in this AFC South showdown.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars +3.5 (-108)
- Titans -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +154
- Titans -185
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-112)
- UNDER 39.5 (-108)
Jaguars vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Jaguars Record: 2-10
- Titans Record: 3-9
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games
- Titans are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games vs. Titans
- Jaguars are 0-9 straight up in their last nine road games
- Jaguars are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games in Tennessee
- Titans are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 5-2 Titans' last seven games
- Titans are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
Jaguars vs. Titans Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Yasir Abdullah, LB - Questionable
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Questionable
- Darnell Savage, S - Questionable
- Tyson Campbell, CB - Questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Julius Wood, S - SUS
- Leroy Watson IV, OT - Questionable
- Roger McCreary, CB - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tank Bigsby: The Jaguars would be smart to increase Tank Bigsby's carries to see what they have at the running back position. He's averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry this season, but he has just 102 rushes. Give him the rock and let's see what he can do.
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis: The Titans' quarterback hasn't been impressive this season which will likely lead to the team looking in a different direction at this position next season. If Levis wants to save his job, he needs to string together some impressive starts to close the season.
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Titans despite their record:
Laying points on the Titans seems unfathomable, but I've been betting on them almost every week this season and I'm not going to stop now. You might be surprised to find out this team is 18th in the NFL in Net yards per Play this season, one spot above the Chiefs.
The Jaguars have no bite with Mac Jones at quarterback. Of 42 quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps this season, he ranks 39th in EPA+CPOE composite and 40th in adjusted EPA per play. As frustrating as Will Levis has been to watch and bet on, he's been far superior to Jones.
Then there are the two defenses. The Jaguars are dead last in opponent EPA per play and the Titans are 14th. Tennessee has shown flashes of greatness on that side of the football and they could be in a great spot to dominate a weapon-less Jaguars offense.
As ugly as it may be, I'll lay the points with Tennessee at home.
Pick: Titans -3.5 (-110)
