Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Second Round

Carlos Alcaraz returned to action in grand style in the first round of the U.S. Open, defeating Roman Safiullin in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to continue his defense of his 2025 U.S. Open title.

Even though a wrist injury derailed Alcaraz’s 2026 season, the No. 2-ranked player in the tournament is the favorite to win the U.S. Open heading into this second-round matchup with Jaime Faria.

This is Faria’s second-ever appearance at the U.S. Open, and he won his opening round match in five sets against American Jenson Brooksby. Faria was bounced in the first round in the 2025 U.S. Open, but he’s shown some improvement in Grand Slams in 2026, reaching at least the second round in all four.

Still, Faria is set as a massive underdog against Alcaraz, who has four quarterfinal appearances, three semifinal appearances and two wins in the U.S. Open. Can he add to his impressive resume in 2026?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s U.S. Open history and my prediction for this second-round match.

Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jamie Faria: +740

Carlos Alcaraz: -1440

Total

33.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the first-ever meeting between Faria and Alcaraz.

Jaime Faria

Faria was a first-round exit in the 2025 U.S. Open, but he survived Brooksby in Round 1 this year, winning the first two sets and nearly blowing the lead before taking the fifth and final set.

This year, Faria has four second-round appearances in Grand Slams and he had his best-ever Grand Slam finish in the 2026 French Open, reaching Round 3. Prior to the U.S. Open, Faria was eliminated in the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

Carlos Alcaraz

A two-time U.S. Open winner, Alcaraz has had some interesting results in this tournament in his career.

He won the event back in 2022 before winning again in 2025 and has made at least the quarterfinals in all but one of his showings. That came in 2024 when he was eliminated in the second round in shocking fashion. He’s looking to avoid a similar result in this matchup.

This year, Alcaraz is 22-3 in 25 matches, but he missed a ton of time – and two Grand Slams – dealing with a wrist injury. He’s the clear favorite in this match, especially after a commanding win in the first round.

Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction and Pick

Even though Alcaraz is coming off an injury, I’m not going to overthink this second-round match.

The No. 2-ranked player needed just 30 games and three sets to advance through Round 1, and he’s heavily favored to complete a similar result in Round 2. Faria has just one third-round appearance in a Grand Slam in his career, and the 23-year-old is just 12-9 overall in 2026.

Alcaraz is 17-2 on hard surfaces this year and an insane 159-44 on them in his career.

He didn’t drop a set in the Australian Open earlier this year until he faced Alexander Zverev (the No. 1-ranked player in this tournament) in the semifinals. So, I expect him to make quick work of Faria, especially after dominating Safiullin in Round 1.

Rather than lay the insane moneyline price with Alcaraz, bettors should look to get him at -125 to win in straight sets in the second round.

Pick: Alcaraz to Win in Straight Sets (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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