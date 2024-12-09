Is Jake Ferguson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has missed the team's last two games with a concussion, but he returned to practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Officially, the Cowboys have not listed Ferguson on their injury report for Monday Night Football. He is expected to play in the matchup.
This season, Ferguson has 43 catches on 58 targets for 369 yards, but he has yet to find the end zone yet this season.
Here’s how to wager on the Cowboys tight end in Week 14.
Best Jake Ferguson Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 36.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +265
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Ferguson to return to the lineup for Dallas.
The Bengals rank 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and they are in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards and passing scores allowed this season.
Ferguson has been up and down in the 2024 campaign, catching just five passes for 35 yards in limited time with Rush under center.
Still, he’s been targeted as the No. 2 option in the Dallas offense, reeling in at least four catches in six of his nine games. Two of the games he failed to hit that number (Week 1 and Week 11) he was injured and exited the game early.
He should have a strong game against a weak Bengals defense.
