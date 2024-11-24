Is Jake Ferguson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Commanders)
The Dallas Cowboys have ruled out tight end Jake Ferguson for Week 12 against the Washington Commanders due to a concussion.
Ferguson exited the team’s Week 11 loss to Houston with the head injury and did not return, and he was unable to return to practice this week.
With the Cowboys’ season already over – barring an insane run to close things out – resting Ferguson until he is 100 percent healthy is the right move.
Since the star tight end is out in Week 12, the Cowboys will have to lean on some other options in the passing game, including my favorite receiver to bet on in this game.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
With Ferguson out, there is still a Cowboys pass catcher that is a must bet in Week 12: star wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Taking Lamb to finish with six or more receptions is one of my favorite bets of the week, as Dallas doesn’t have much after him on the outside.
Dallas has essentially been playing from behind the entire time Rush has been the quarterback, which means a ton of targets for Lamb. The star receiver has cleared this prop in both games with Rush and six of his last seven games overall.
Washington has given up 17 passing scores and 6.2 net yards per pass attempt this season, so this isn’t the toughest defense Dallas will face.
Trust Lamb to have a big role again in Week 12.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
