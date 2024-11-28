Is Jake Ferguson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson suffered a concussion in Week 11 of the 2024 season and missed Dallas’ Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders.
He’s listed as OUT for Week 13 against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
It's no surprise that Ferguson will miss this game, as Dallas had a quick turnaround and head injuries are nothing to mess with. So far this season, Ferguson has 43 catches for 369 yards in nine games.
With the Cowboys tight end out, I'd turn to star wideout CeeDee Lamb in the prop market in this Thanksgiving Day matchup.
Best Dallas Cowboys Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. New York Giants
CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Over the last six weeks, CeeDee Lamb has at least 10 targets in each game, reeling in seven or more passes in five of those matchups.
His usage has not gone down even with Cooper Rush under center, as he’s received 10, 12 and 12 targets the last three weeks, turning them into six, eight and 10-catch games.
While the yardage isn’t really high – Lamb’s highest receiving yards total with Rush is 93 and he has one game with just 21 yards – the targets are going to be there.
With Ferguson banged up and the Cowboys lacking proven options on the outside behind Lamb, I’ll back him against a Giants defense that he torched for seven receptions, 98 yards and a score earlier this season.
