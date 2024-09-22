Is Jake Ferguson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson does not carry an injury designation and is expected to play in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ferguson was injured in Dallas’ Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, and he missed Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints with an MCL injury.
After catching 71 passes for 761 yards and five scores in the 2023 season, Ferguson has established himself as a key piece of the Dallas offense. He only had three catches in Week 1, but oddsmakers have some intriguing prop lines for him in Week 3.
Jake Ferguson Player Props for Week 3 vs. Ravens
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -155/Under +120)
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +180
Even though he was limited to just 62 percent of the Cowboys’ snaps in Week 1, Ferguson was still targeted five times, reeling in three of those passes for 15 yards.
The yardage is a little concerning, but Ferguson clearly has a role in this passing game.
Last season, he went over 3.5 receptions 11 times, including each of his final six games of the regular season. While bettors would have to lay some juice in this prop, it’s probably the one I like the most for Ferguson in Week 3.
As for his yardage, the Cowboys tight end only cleared 37.5 yards in nine of his 17 games. That’s not a bad rate, but if he is limited, there’s a chance he doesn’t rack up a huge yardage amount – especially since he averaged just five yards per reception in Week 1.
Hopefully for Cowboys bettors, Ferguson gives this offense a different look after a brutal showing in Week 2 against New Orleans.
