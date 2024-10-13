Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Raiders)
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be without receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday with an ankle injury.
The Raiders are already without superstar receiver Davante Adams (out, hamstring), making things tough on second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is set to make his first start of the 2024 season on Sunday.
“Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss at the Denver Broncos, was downgraded to doubtful Saturday afternoon,” ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez wrote. “He had originally been listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, the first time he practiced all week.”
The Raiders made a few moves to bolster their receiving corps around Tre Tucker and DJ Turner on Sunday. Still, none of the moves give them a player as impactful as Meyers or Adams on offense.
“The Raiders, needing reinforcements at the position, activated receivers Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad Saturday,” Gutierrez wrote. “Rookie safety Trey Taylor also was activated from injured reserve.”
I’d stay away from Raiders receivers in the prop market against a tough Pittsburgh defense, but there is one player that could be in for a big game on Sunday.
Best Brock Bowers Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
My favorite way to attack the Raiders passing offense – especially with O’Connell under center in Week 6 – is by betting on rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+205)
I’m not entirely sure who O’Connell will feature as his No. 1 target in the passing game on Sunday, but Bowers seems like a pretty good bet given his start to the 2024 season.
The rookie tight end had eight catches for 97 yards and a score in Week 5 against the Broncos’ No. 2 pass defense, and he’s caught six or more passes in three of his five games.
While Bowers has only found the end zone once this season, the Steelers have been vulnerable against tight ends, allowing two scores on the season and 22 receptions. Last week, Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson had six grabs for 70 yards against this Pittsburgh defense.
Bowers is worth a shot in a depleted Las Vegas offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.