Is Jaleel McLaughlin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Bengals)
Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin missed the team’s Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football with a quad injury.
However, McLaughlin was a full participant in practice this week and is off the Denver injury report for Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This is major news for the Denver running back room that has featured a committee of McLaughlin, Javonte Williams and Audric Estime in recent weeks.
McLaughlin led Denver’s running backs with 10 touches (seven carries and three catches) in Week 15, and he might be the most explosive runner – especially in the open field – that Denver has on the roster.
This season, McLaughlin has 87 carries for 388 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and one rushing score. He’s also added 20 catches on 23 targets for 60 yards and two scores in the passing game. McLaughlin had arguably his best game of the season before Denver’s bye.
In Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, he ran for 84 yards (a season-high) on 14 carries (also a season-high).
With the speedster set to return in Week 17, how should we bet on him?
Denver can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bengals, so all hands should be on deck in this matchup.
Best Jaleel McLaughlin Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaleel McLaughlin OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
McLaughlin has cleared this rushing yards prop in five games this season, including two of his last three games.
He’s received at least seven carries in each of those three matchups, and during the 2024 campaign, McLaughlin is averaging 4.46 yards per carry. He should be in the mix to clear this prop with another seven carries on Saturday.
Plus, the Bengals have given up the 12th-most rushing yards in the NFL, allowing 4.5 yards per carry. Sean Payton doesn’t seem to have a rhyme or reason for some of his running back splits, but McLaughlin should see a decent role in this backfield on Saturday.
