Is Jaleel McLaughlin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chargers)
The Denver Broncos will be without a major piece of their offense on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Running back Jalee McLaughlin – arguably the team’s top back – has been ruled out for Thursday’s game with a quad injury.
This is a major blow to a Denver offense that has deployed a running back by committee approach this season.
McLaughlin, who led Denver’s running backs with 10 touches (seven carries and three catches) in Week 15, might be the most explosive runner the team has.
This season, McLaughlin has 87 carries for 388 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and one rushing score. He’s also added 20 catches on 23 targets for 60 yards and two scores in the passing game. McLaughlin had arguably his best game of the season before Denver’s bye.
In Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, he ran for 84 yards (a season-high) on 14 carries (also a season-high).
Now, Denver will turn to former second-round pick Javonte Williams and rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime in the backfield against Los Angeles.
Here’s how to bet on the Denver running game on Thursday night.
Best Denver Broncos Running Back Prop for Week 16 vs. Chargers
Javonte Williams OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
I know Javonte Williams only has six games all season long with over 37.5 rushing yards, but this is actually a favorable matchup for the veteran.
Williams ran for 23 yards on just six carries against the Chargers earlier this season, and the Los Angeles defense is allowing the ninth-most yards per carry in the NFL this season (4.7) even though it has allowed just six rushing scores.
Even though Williams’ role has diminished, he still is getting the majority of the snaps in this backfield. He played 54 percent of Denver’s snaps in Week 14, and he only has one game all season long where he played less than 45 percent of the offensive snaps for the Broncos.
With McLaughlin out, I expect Williams to get more work than Estime, who has just one game all season where he’s played more than 25 percent of the snaps (Week 10 against Kansas City).
Now, Estime thrived in that game, rushing for 53 yards on 14 carries, but he has just 17 carries in the four games since.
Over that stretch, Williams has 27 carries, including a game against Atlanta where he cleared this prop.
I could be wrong and Sean Payton decides to lean on Estime in this game, but Williams is the safer play given his usage so far in 2024.
