Is Jalen Brunson Playing in Game 6? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pistons)
New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson has been dealing with a right ankle issue since missing a month back in March, and he appeared to aggravate the injury again in Game 5.
Officially, the Knicks have not listed Brunson on their injury report for Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons. So, he should be good to go on Thursday.
Brunson rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter and ended up exiting the game before returning in the final minute. This is the second time in this series that Brunson has gone down with an injury and left for the Knicks.
The All-NBA guard rolled his ankle originally in an early March matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he returned to action right before the end of the regular season.
The star guard has been great in this series, scoring 30 or more points in four of the five games, but he was held to just 4-of-16 shooting in Game 5. With a chance to close out the series on Thursday, the Knicks are two-point underdogs against the Pistons.
Here's how I'd bet on Brunson in the prop market as long as he remains good to go for tonight's matchup.
Best Jalen Brunson Prop Bet for Game 6 vs. Pistons
Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
In this series, Brunson has seven or more assists in every game, putting him in the mix to clear this prop on a nightly basis. Brunson is coming off a poor shooting game (4-for-16 from the field in Game 5), so it’s possible he’ll look to get his teammates going in Game 6.
Overall, Brunson has cleared this line in three games in this series, and he’s averaging 13.2 potential assists per game.
For a player that handles the ball as much as Brunson, I’m surprised to see this prop set at plus money. Brunson averaged 7.3 assists per game in the regular season, and he is averaging 8.4 dimes per night in this series.
I like him at this price in Game 6.
