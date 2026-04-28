Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Knicks Game 5)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson briefly left Game 4 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury, but he later returned to that matchup to help lead the Knicks to a massive win.

Now, Brunson is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday, a sign that he'll be a full go.

Status alert: Jalen Brunson (ankle) has returned to Saturday's game. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 25, 2026

This is a huge boost for the Knicks, who are set s 6.5-point favorites at home in Game 5 in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brunson has dealt with ankle issues throughout the 2025-26 season, but he ended up playing in 74 of the team's 82 regular-season games.

During the playoffs, Brunson has struggled a bit at times, shooting just 41.6 percent from the floor. Still, he's averaging 25.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Knicks, as they look to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth time in as many seasons since Brunson joined the franchise.

The Knicks split Games 1 and 2 at home and actually fell behind 2-1 in this series before winning Game 4. During the regular season, New York was 30-10 at home, so it makes sense that oddsmakers have it set as a two-possession favorite in Game 5.

New York is +20 with Brunson on the floor in this series (+11 in Game 4), so it certainly needs the star guard to play a major role the rest of this series. New York has been favored by at least 5.5 points in every game at home, so oddsmakers haven't made any major adjustments since Brunson was banged up in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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