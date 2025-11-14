Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was injured in the closing minutes of the team's loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, as he rolled his ankle on a drive to the basket.
After shooting two free throws, Brunson immediately fouled and walked to the locker room, a sign that he was dealing with a potential serious injury. Following the game, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported that the star guard left Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and crutches.
Now, Brunson has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat, as he's dealing with a Grade 1 ankle sprain.
Still, the Knicks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook even with Brunson ruled out.
Miami beat the Knicks already this season in Miami, but the team has been without guard Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) and All-Star center Bam Adebayo (toe) in recent games. The Heat are coming off a loss to a short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers team on Wednesday.
Brunson suffered an ankle injury last season in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and missed the majority of the last month of the season. He did return to have a strong playoffs for the Knicks and was an All-NBA selection for the second year in a row.
This season, the Knicks guard is averaging 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.
New York is off to a 7-4 start this season, including a 7-1 start at home (it's also 7-1 against the spread in those games). The Knicks are hoping that they can stay afloat without Brunson, including in this game on Friday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.