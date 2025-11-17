Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 12, and he will miss his second straight game on Monday against the Miami Heat.
However, Brunson apparently is truly "day-to-day" with the issue and did travel on New York's road trip, a sign that he could return sooner rather than later.
That's good news for the Knicks, who are off to a solid start in the 2025-26 season, winning eight of their first 12 games to hold the No. 2 spot in the conference. Brunson had been scoring the ball at a high rate to start the campaign, averaging 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.
Brunson did not play in Friday's win over the Miami Heat, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Landry Shamet both stepped up in a major way to lead the Knicks to a 140-132 win.
Brunson's next chance to play will be on Wednesday against his former team -- the Dallas Mavericks.
Here's a look at the best prop bet for the Knicks in their third meeting with the Heat this season.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Heat
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-109)
Towns was extremely aggressive on Friday with Brunson out of the lineup and OG Anunoby going down with a hamstring injury early in the win over Miami.
The star big man shot 6-for-14 from 3-point range and attempted 26 shots overall on his way to a 39-point performance. Against a Miami team that ranks No. 1 in pace, KAT and the Knicks were able to score 140 points and get off a ton of shots on Friday night.
So, I'm buying Towns in the 3-point market on Monday, even though he's gotten off to a bit of a slow start from deep, knocking down just 34.8 percent of his attempts this season. Towns still has four games where he's cleared this prop, and he's attempted 22 3-pointers in two games against Miami.
With Brunson and Anunoby out, Towns should have increased volume across the board on offense on Monday.
