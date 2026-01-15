Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Warriors)

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings and did not return.

Brunson went down with a non-contact injury in the first half, but he was able to walk off on his own power. While the star guard was ruled out for the rest of the game, he was not seen in a walking boot or crutches after the loss.

That's a positive sign for the Knicks guard, as Brunson did miss time earlier this season with an ankle issue.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) not in walking boot or on crutches after Wednesday's game, per @JLEdwardsIII. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 15, 2026

However, the Knicks have a quick turnaround on the road on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. New York is set as a 7.5-point road underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings, a sign that Brunson may not be able to play in this matchup.

As it is, New York has struggled on the road all season, going 8-11 straight up.

With Brunson potentially out for this game, the Knicks would likely lean on Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride to pick up the slack at the guard position. However, they won't be able to replace the All-NBA guard, who is averaging 28.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Knicks in this matchup on Thursday.

Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Warriors

Miles McBride OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)

Even when Brunson has been in the lineup, McBride has been a knockdown shooter this season, averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers per game on a career-high 6.8 attempts per night.

McBride is shooting 43.1 percent from deep, and he could end up with a few more looks on Thursday if he ends up starting -- or playing expanded minutes -- with Brunson banged up.

Since returning from his own injury, McBride has at least two 3-pointers made in each of his last nine games, including six where he made three or more shots from deep. On top of that, the veteran guard has taken at least eight shots from deep in six of those games.

That gives him a terrific floor against Golden State on Thursday night.

