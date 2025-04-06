Is Jalen Brunson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Knicks)
The New York Knicks received some terrific news on Saturday afternoon, as NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that star guard Jalen Brunson is expected to return from his ankle injury on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
Brunson did not play in the Knicks' win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and he has not appeared in a game since injuring his ankle in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers back on March 6.
However, with the playoffs less than two weeks away, the star guard appears to be good to go for New York. Since the Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back, they haven't officially announced Brunson's injury status for tonight's game.
This season, Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. The star guard has appeared in 61 games, meaning he needs to play in four of the Knicks' last five games to reach the 65-game threshold to be eligible for postseason awards.
With Brunson expected to be back, the Knicks are nine-point favorites at DraftKings for tonight's game. New York has held on to the No. 3 seed in the East despite Brunson missing a month with his ankle injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.