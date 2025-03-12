Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Blazers)
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is set to miss the rest of the team's West Coast trip because of an ankle injury he suffered last Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brunson will be re-evaluated in about a week, and in the meantime the Knicks are looking to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. New York is coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings in its last game, and it's favored on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Knicks as four-point road favorites in this matchup.
With Brunson out, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has turned to Miles McBride and Cameron Payne at the point guard spot. McBride had 21 points in his last game, and he could be a solid prop target on Wednesday.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Blazers With Jalen Brunson Out
- Miles McBride OVER 3.5 Assists (-160)
Earlier today, I shared my best bet for McBride in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury, Miles McBride has been thrust into the starting lineup for New York, and he’s thriving as a passer.
The New York Knicks guard has six and seven assists in his last two starts, and he’s played over 30 minutes in each game. This line is way too low for McBride, especially since Tom Thibodeau has a penchant for playing his starters for most of the game.
McBride is averaging just 2.7 assists per game this season in a bench role, but he’s averaging 8.5 potential assists per game since moving into the starting lineup. He’s a steal at this number on Wednesday.
