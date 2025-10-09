Is Jalen Carter Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Giants)
The Philadelphia Eagles added superstar defensive lineman Jalen Carter (heel) to their injury report ahead of Week 6 against the New York Giants.
Carter is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup after logging a limited session in practice on Wednesday.
Losing Carter would be a major blow to a Philly defense that ranks 16th in the NFL in yards per play and eighth in defensive EPA/Play.
Carter has played in four games this season, recording 10 tackles and one tackle for loss, although he has yet to record a sack. In the 2024 season, he was a Second-Team All-Pro after recording 4.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss for Philly.
The Eagles struggled in Week 1 against Dallas, especially against the run, after Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott before Dallas’ first series.
Even with Carter on the injury report for this game, the odds for Eagles vs. Giants have not shifted at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Philadelphia remains a seven-point favorite on the road even though it is coming off of its first loss of the season.
Carter’s presence would go a long way for Philly when it comes to making things tough on Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
New York is 1-1 with Dart under center, and he’s been great at using his legs, rushing for a score in his first start and clearing 50 yards on the ground in both games.
The Eagles should have an official update on Carter’s starts an hour and a half ahead of kickoff on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.