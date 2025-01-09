Jalen Hurts' Home Playoff Record is Good Sign for Eagles vs. Rams
Following a 22-10 home win and cover against the Packers on wild card weekend, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are onto a divisional round meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.
Hurts has been potent at home in his short postseason career, covering in all three games at Lincoln Financial Field and yet to cover on the road or on a neutral site. Philadelphia is a prohibitive six point favorite against Los Angeles, who the team beat on the road this season 37-20.
Can Hurts improve his sterling postseason record at home against the spread? Here are the odds as of Wednesday morning.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams: +6 (-110)
- Eagles: -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams: +230
- Eagles: -268
Total: 44.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
The Eagles are expected to get Jalen Hurts back for the NFL Playoffs after the star quarterback was in concussion protocol for an extended period of time, of course a promising sign for the team’s chances of winning in the postseason.
It also helps that Hurts has thrived in the NFL Playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are 2-0 straight up and against the spread at home in the postseason with Hurts under center, but haven’t covered a game on the road (or neutral field) at any point.
Philadelphia is a considerable home favorite against the Packers on Wild Card Weekend, and the market continues to move towards the home chalk with Hurts slated to return and the Eagles primed to go on a Super Bowl run.
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers: +4.5 (-105)
- Eagles: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers: +194
- Eagles: -240
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Who is Healthier Heading into Green Bay vs. Philadelphia?
While there were plenty of questions for the health of Hurts heading into this game, the questions are building up on the Green Bay side of things after Jordan Love got banged up in Week 18 and the team lost deep threat Christian Watson for the season with a torn ACL.
Love is slated to play in this one, but with Hurts practicing early in the week, there is more concern about Love’s health after he was seen flexing his hand against the Bears.
Given the blend of Green Bay’s sudden injury woes, and the return of Hurts into a favorable situation, things are trending up for the Eagles as the team begins its pursuit for a second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.
