Is Jalen Hurts Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams that limited him at practice this week.
However, the star quarterback is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.
This is great news for the Eagles, as Hurts is clearly their most dynamic quarterback and led them to a 12-3 record in his 15 starts this season. One of those losses came to the Commanders after Hurts suffered a concussion and missed the remainder of the game.
While Hurts does not have an injury designation on Sunday, he did tell reporters that he anticipates that he’ll wear a brace on his injured knee.
Hurts’ mobility is one of the most important parts of his game – he had a long touchdown run last week against Los Angeles – so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how much he’s able to move under center in this matchup.
In 15 games this season, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards while completing 68.7 percent of his passes. He had an impressive 18-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he was a beast on the ground. As a runner, Hurts carried the ball 150 times for 630 yards and 14 scores.
In the playoffs, Hurts hasn’t done much through the air, throwing for just 259 yards and two scores across two games. Does that change against Washington?
With the Eagles quarterback expected to play, here’s how I’m betting on him in the prop market.
Best Jalen Hurts Prop Bet for Commanders vs. Eagles
Jalen Hurts UNDER 191.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Even though Hurts cleared 191.5 passing yards in eight of his 15 regular season games, his playoff stats tell a much different story.
The Eagles have relied on their running game and Saquon Barkley in the playoffs, and Hurts has attempted just 41 passes through two games. He’s still completing over 68 percent of his throws, but his attempts have been extremely limited to this point in the postseason.
I don’t expect that to change against a Washington team that is one of the five worst in the NFL in yards per carry allowed. The Eagles also may not want to test Hurts in space too much early in the game in case his knee isn’t completely right.
Hurts did throw for 221 scoreless yards in his one full game against Washington during the regular season, but he attempted 28 passes in that game. The Eagles quarterback has yet to attempt more than 21 passes in a playoff game this season.
