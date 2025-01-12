Is Jalen Hurts Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the final two weeks of the regular season (and most of Week 16) with a concussion, but he has been cleared from the concussion protocol ahead of Philly’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.
Hurts is expected to start on Sunday afternoon, a massive lift for the Eagles offense. Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee will operate as the backups to Hurts on Sunday.
Since Hurts has been cleared from concussion protocol, the odds for the Packers-Eagles matchup have shifted slightly in favor of Philly at DraftKings Sportsbook.
After opening with the Eagles as 4.5-point favorites, Philly is now favored by 5.5 points at home.
There’s also an interesting trend for Hurts in his NFL career, as he’s covered the spread (and won) in both of his playoff games at home in his career. When on the road or a neutral site, Hurts is 0-3 against the spread and straight up.
So, it’s a good sign for Philly that it is a home favorite in Sunday’s matchup.
This season, Hurts appeared in 15 games, leading the Eagles to a 12-3 record (they lost in Week 16 when he left early with a concussion).
The former second-round pick has thrown for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five picks while adding an additional 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores in the 2024 regular season.
