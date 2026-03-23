Is Jalen Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson missed the team's win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday with a shoulder injury, and he remains on the injury report for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Johnson is officially listed as questionable with left shoulder inflammation as the Hawks look to hang on to a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is 36-27 in the games that Johnson has played in this season, but it's just 3-5 when the All-Star forward is out of the lineup.

Monday's game is a winnable one against a tanking Memphis team, so it's possible the Hawks end up holding Johnson out. However, the latest odds at DraftKings seem to foreshadow that the star forward will play.

The Hawks are set as 13.5-point favorites at home, and they're up to -900 to simply win the game. Johnson has player props for points (22.5), rebounds (10.5) and assists (8.5) that suggest he'll play his usual role if he's in the lineup.

Let's take a look at the best prop play for the Hawks star if he's able to play through his shoulder injury on Monday.

Best Jalen Johnson Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Johnson 10+ Rebounds (-163)

This season, Johnson is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, and he’s been a pretty consistent presence on the glass, averaging 16.1 rebound chances a night for Atlanta.

Earlier this season, Johnson grabbed 15 rebounds in a game against the Grizzlies, who are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.

Memphis ranks 24th in the league in rebound percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game, allowing more than 45 per game.

Johnson’s rebounding has slipped a bit in the month of March, but I think he’s worth a shot to hit his season average – if he plays – on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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