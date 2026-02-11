Is Jalen Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Hornets)

Atlanta Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson missed the team's last game, and he's officially questionable for Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Johnson is listed on the injury report with "left knee inflammation."

Jalen Johnson (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 10, 2026

Johnson has only missed six games all season, and he enters this crucial Eastern Conference matchup averaging 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3.

Atlanta has just a half-game lead on the Hornets in the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference, and a loss on Wednesday night would drop the Hawks into the No. 10 spot. So, they're certainly hoping Johnson is able to suit up in this game.

Atlanta is just 1-5 in the six games that the star forward has missed this season.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite player prop for Johnson -- if he's able to play -- on Wednesday night.

Best Jalen Johnson Prop Bet vs. Hornets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Johnson UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)

This season, Johnson is averaging nearly 11 boards per game, but he's only cleared this line once against the Hornets, finishing with eight, 11 and nine boards in his three games against them.

Charlotte ranks second in the NBA in rebound percentage this season (behind only the Houston Rockets), and if Johnson is dealing with a knee issue, he may not play his usual minutes on Wednesday.

The star forward had just nine boards in almost 40 minutes against Charlotte on Feb. 7, and it's worth noting that teams are averaging just 39.4 rebounds per game against this Hornets squad -- the fewest in the NBA.

With this line still at 10.5, I think the UNDER is worth a look for Johnson tonight.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.