Is Jalen Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Pistons)

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has missed back-to-back games with a shoulder injury, and he remains on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's nationally televised matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Johnson is officially questionable for this matchup, the same designation that he received on Monday when he sat out Atlanta's blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Monday's game was the ninth time that Johnson sat out this season, and the Hawks are now 4-5 when the All-Star forward sits. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Hawks as 2.5-point road underdogs in this game even though Detroit is down Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) for this matchup.

That could be a sign that Johnson is a true game-time decision for this matchup. The Hawks have survived the last two games without Johnson, but this is a much tougher matchup as the Pistons knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday even with Cunningham out. Atlanta has shot up the Eastern Conference standings over the last month, winning 13 of its last 14 games thanks in part to an easy schedule.

Johnson has been an integral part in that, averaging 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

If Johnson plays, the Hawks could be worth a look as a road underdog in this game. They are one of the better road teams in the NBA this season, going 19-16 straight up while covering the spread in 13 of their 22 games as road underdogs.

This story will be updated with Johnson's final game status for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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