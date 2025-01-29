Jalen Johnson Injury Update Crushes Atlanta Hawks' Playoff Odds
The Atlanta Hawks were dealt a massive blow on Wednesday, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a shoulder injury that has sidelined him recently.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Johnson has a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
This season, Johnson was really coming into his own as a star for the Hawks. The former first-round pick finishes his season averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3. Prior to the start of the season, Johnson agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks Playoffs Odds
The Hawks are currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they've lost six games in a row. Despite that, Atlanta is still set at -122 odds (an implied probability of 54.95 percent) to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook.
However, with Johnson out for the season, oddsmakers think that the way the Hawks will have to make the playoffs is by way of the NBA's play-in tournament. FanDuel now has Atlanta set at -550 to participate in the play-in (an implied probability of 84.62 percent).
With Johnson out, the Hawks will likely lean on De'Andre Hunter, Zaccharie Risacher and Bogdan Bogdanovic as their primary options on the wing.
After losing to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Atlanta has a 22-25 record this season, and it is just 4-6 in the 10 games that Johnson had missed prior to being ruled out for the year.
