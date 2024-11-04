Is Jalen McMillan Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Jalen McMillan was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury.
McMillan already missed time this season with a hamstring issue, and he played just 18 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 6 after returning from the injury.
However, McMillan was a major player in the Bucs offense the last two weeks, playing over 80 percent of the snaps in Week 8 and catching seven of his 15 targets over the last two games.
It remains to be seen if he’ll suit up on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, but if he does he could be a solid target in the prop market.
Here’s my favorite play for McMillan – if he plays – on Monday Night Football.
Best Jalen McMillan Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +245
One of my favorite prop bets on Monday night comes for rookie receiver Jalen MacMillan, as he should be in line for a big role now that Evans and Godwin are both out.
While MacMillan made just four catches in Week 8 – the first game without both receivers – he was targeted seven times. In fact, he’s been targeted 15 times over the last two weeks, turning those targets into seven catches.
I think he’s a solid bet to clear 3.5 receptions for the second straight week, especially since the Bucs are likely going to be playing from behind in this game.
Last week, Baker Mayfield attempted a season-high 50 passes. If that continues, MacMillan should get plenty of chances to rack up catches in Week 9.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.