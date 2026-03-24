Is Jalen Suggs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)

The Orlando Magic will be without multiple key pieces on Monday night as they aim to snap a five-game losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jalen Suggs (illness) is set to miss his second game in a row after he was scratched on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. The former lottery pick has played in just 47 games this season, and the Magic have struggled without him, going 11-13 in the 24 games that he's missed.

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In addition to Suggs, the Magic will be without Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdominal strain) in this matchup. As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Magic as double-digit underdogs in this matchup.

Orlando has slipped to the No. 8 seed in the East, and it's in danger of falling even further in the coming days. Suggs' impact on the Magic has been massive, as he's one of their best playmakers and an elite guard defender.

This season, the Gonzaga product is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3.

With Suggs sidelined for this game, the Magic are going to need to look elsewhere on offense, likely relying heavily on Paolo Banchero.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for this matchup on Tuesday, March 24.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-121)

Banchero has been a problem for the Cavs in the past, dating back to the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

This season, he’s scored 27, 37 and 25 points in his three games against the Cavs, and he should have a massive offensive role on Tuesday night. Banchero had 39 points in Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, shooting 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Cavs don’t exactly have a single wing defender that’s a great fit to guard Banchero, and Jarrett Allen (out, knee) being injured limits the rim protection the Cavs have on the roster as well.

Banchero has been firing since the All-Star break, averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3. He’s worth a look for the short-handed Magic on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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