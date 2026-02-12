Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks-Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder star forward Jalen Williams had a massive showing against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, shooting 11-for-12 from the field on his way to a 28-point game.
However, he also appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury that he returned from on Monday night. Williams exited the game after grabbing at his hamstring in the third quarter and did not return, putting his status in peril for Thursday's back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Since this is the final game before the All-Star break for OKC, it doesn't make much sense to send Williams out there. He may have sat out this game regardless if he re-injured himself, but now he seems doubtful at best to play on Feb. 12.
The Thunder have yet to release an injury report for this game, but they have ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) through the All-Star break.
This seaso, injuries have limited Williams to just 26 games. He's averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for OKC. Hopefully, he didn't injure his hamstring as bad as he did earlier this year, and he'll be able to return after the All-Star break.
With Williams likely to miss this game, I have another Thunder player that I'm targeting in the prop market on Thursday.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Bucks
Cason Wallace OVER 12.5 Points (-116)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for this game, and the Thunder could be without Williams as well due to his hamstring issue.
That should lead to a bigger role for guard Cason Wallace, who attempted 16 shots in back-to-back games with both players out earlier this month. Wallace finished with 13 and 23 points in those games.
Since the start of February, the former first-round pick is averaging 14.0 points on 11.5 shots per game, and his role should continue to expand if the Thunder are down all three of SGA, Ajay Mitchell and Williams on Thursday.
Wallace has played mainly an off-ball role during his time in OKC, but he's averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in five games with SGA out this season.
With the Thunder set to be short-handed against a shaky Bucks defense (22nd in defensive rating), I think Wallace is a great prop target.
