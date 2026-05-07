Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2)

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain without star wing Jalen Williams for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Phoenix Suns, and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said that the All-Star is "week-to-week" ahead of this second-round series. On Wednesday, Daigneault revealed that Williams is not participating in the high-intensity workouts that the Thunder have for non-rotation players at this point in the postseason.

When talking about Mitchell, Daigneault referenced how great he was in high-intensity workouts among the non-rotation players during last year’s playoff run



Asked if Jalen Williams is participating in those, Daigneault said: “He’s not playing in them right now.” https://t.co/ZIDZV4egz2 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 6, 2026

That's a sign that Williams could miss more than just Game 2. This has been an injury-riddled season for Williams, as he missed 49 games in the regular season with wrist and hamstring issues. Still, the Thunder were 39-10 in the games that he sat out, and they haven't lost a playoff game without him in 2026.

During the regular season, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from 3. Until he returns, the Thunder will rely on Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell and others to contribute more as scorers in this series.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Thunder in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Lakers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chet Holmgren to Record a Double-Double (+142)

With Williams out, Holmgren has become the No. 2 option in this OKC offense, and he's thriving as of late.

Holmgren had multiple double-doubles against the Lakers in the regular season, and he continued to build on that with 24 points and 12 boards in Game 1.

I think he’s worth a look to have at least 10 and 10 in Game 2, especially since oddsmakers are setting this prop at +142. Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this postseason, picking up double-doubles in back-to-back games.

The Lakers are just eighth amongst playoff teams in rebound percentage, and Holmgren is averaging nearly 16 rebound chances per game in the playoffs. He should build on a strong Game 1 in Game 2, and he may play a few more minutes if L.A. is able to hang around.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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