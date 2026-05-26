Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams has struggled to stay on the floor in the 2025-26 season, and he's appeared in just four games in the playoffs because of a hamstring injury.

Williams is now listed as questionable for Game 5 after sitting out most of Game 2 and all of Games 3 and 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

During the regular season, wrist and hamstring injuries cost Williams 49 games, though the Thunder were able to survive without him, going 39-10 in those matchups. They were 7-0 in the playoffs with Williams out heading into Game 4 on Sunday, but they scored just 82 points and lost that game, allowing the Spurs to even the series.

OKC's offense has shown some cracks with Williams and Ajay Mitchell (calf) banged up, and the Thunder have gone from 6.5-point favorites at home in Game 2 to 5.5-point favorites in the odds at DraftKings for Game 5.

Williams scored 26 points in Game 1 of this series, but he played less than eight minutes in Game 2 before aggravating his hamstring issue. The All-Star forward originally suffered the injury in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, and he missed the team's entire season with the Los Angeles Lakers because of the injury.

The Thunder listed Williams as questionable for both Game 3 and Game 4, but he ended up sitting out both matchups. OKC was able to split those games, though it had Mitchell in the lineup for a good chunk of Game 3.

Mitchell had thrived as a starter against the Lakers in place of Williams, but he missed Game 4 and is out again for Game 5.

If Williams is unable to go on Tuesday, the Thunder may be facing an uphill battle against a Spurs team that has sold out to stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this series.

This story will be updated with Williams' final status for Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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