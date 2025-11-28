Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams has yet to play in a game this season due to offseason wrist surgery, but that's expected to change on Friday night.
Williams reportedly will make his season debut against the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Shams Charanai, and he's officially off the Oklahoma City injury report for this matchup.
An All-NBA selection in the 2024-25 season, Williams was a crucial piece in the Thunder's title run, and he now returns with the team at 18-1 in the 2025-26 season. OKC is the clear favorite to win the NBA Finals, and Williams should give the Thunder a major boost on the offenisve side of the ball after he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game (all career-highs) in the 2024-25 season.
With Williams expected to play on Friday, I'm eyeing him as a potential prop target against a Suns defense that hasn't been nearly as effective when playing on the road.
Best Jalen Williams Prop Bet vs. Suns
Jalen Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-118)
Based on the odds and line for this prop, oddsmakers are bracing for Williams to be on some kind of minutes limit in his return to the floor.
Still, we've seen players come back from lengthy injuries and jump right back into their normal roles, such as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro earlier in the week. So, I think this line is way too low for Williams, who averages 18.1 points per game for his career and averaged over 14 points per game in his rookie season (his lowest scoring campaign).
Last season, Williams averaged 21.6 points on 16.9 shots per game, and he should be in the mix to clear this line even if he only plays around 20-25 minutes. Phoenix's defense falls off a cliff on the road compared at home, going from a home defensive rating of 108.8 to 116.5 on the road.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Thunder try to get Williams going early and often in his season debut.
