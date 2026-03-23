Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. 76ers)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams is set to return to the lineup on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing over a month with a hamstring injury.

Williams has played in just two games since Jan. 19, and he's appeared in just 26 games overall. The Thunder remain in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, and now the All-Star forward will have a stretch of games to ramp up for OKC ahead of the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams is off the injury report and will return to action on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, multiple sources tell ESPN. Williams missed the last 5-plus weeks due to a hamstring strain, and now is back with 11 regular-season games left. pic.twitter.com/FNUSWbM4Lm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2026

Williams is taking just 14.0 shots per game this season, as he's spent a lot of time on a minutes limit. Still, he's averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from 3.

Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as massive favorites on the road against the short-handed Sixers, and Williams could be an interesting prop target in his first game back against a play-in caliber team.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Thunder star in his 27th game of the 2025-26 season.

Best Jalen Williams Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Williams OVER 14.5 Points (-112)

Jalen Williams is playing in his first game in over five weeks after missing time with a hamstring injury, but I’m buying the Thunder star at this number.

Williams is averaging 17.5 points on 14.0 shots per game this season, and he’s scored 15 or more points in 19 of his 26 games this season. When he originally returned from a hamstring issue for two games, Williams poured in 23 points in 24 minutes and 28 points in 19 minutes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of the lineup before the All-Star break.

So, I don’t think it’s impossible for him to clear this line against a Philly team that is 16th in the league in defensive rating, even if he plays limited minutes on Monday.

Williams has taken at least 10 shots in 24 of his 26 games this season, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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