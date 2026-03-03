Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Bulls)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out once again on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. This game is the front end of a back-to-back for the Thunder, but it's likely that Williams will miss both games.

The star forward has appeared in just 26 games this season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Williams missed the start of the season with a wrist injury, and he was recently ruled out for at least two weeks (back on Feb. 19) due to a hamstring injury he suffered before the All-Star break.

Jalen Williams (hamstring) to miss at least 2 weeks. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 19, 2026

Based on the two-week timeline, Williams' next chance to play would come on Saturday, March 7 against the Denver Nuggets. OKC plays New York on Wednesday, but that game falls just ahead of the two-week prognosis offered the for the All-Star forward.

Even with Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein all out of the lineup on Tuesday, oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 10.5-point favorites on the road against the struggling Bulls.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for OKC as it looks to take the front end of a back-to-back.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Bulls

Cason Wallace OVER 4.5 Assists (-144)

Cason Wallace should go back to a featured role on Tuesday night with SGA, Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein out of the lineup.

Wallace had a huge month of February – and a strong start to March – with SGA (abdominal) sidelined for a good chunk of time. He’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.0 assists per game since Feb. 1, picking up at least five dimes in eight of his 13 games.

Now, he takes on a Chicago team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 25th in defensive rating this season. Wallace is coming off an eight-assist game on March 1 with SGA in the lineup, and he should be the lead guard during his minutes on Tuesday night.

This prop is a massive discount against a Bulls team that has gone in the tank over its last 15 games, winning just two of those matchups.

