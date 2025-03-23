Is Jalen Williams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Clippers)
Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has missed the team's last four games, and he's expected to sit out again on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Williams is dealing with a hip strain, and since the Thunder have nearly locked up the No. 1 seed in the West, there's no reason to rush him back into action at this point in the regular season.
Even with Williams out, the Thunder are actually road favorites against a Clippers team that is an NBA-best 25-10 against the spread at home this season. With a win, the Thunder could sweep their season series with the Clips.
Here's a look at how I'm betting on OKC in the prop market with Williams on the bench.
Best Thunder Prop Bet With Jalen Williams Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-125)
The Clippers held SGA to 29 points in their last meeting, but the Thunder star should have a massive usage rate on Sunday with Jalen Williams out.
SGA is averaging 32.9 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 31.5 points in seven of his last 13 games, averaging 35.8 points per game over that stretch. He’s hard to bet against whenever this prop line is set below his season average.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.